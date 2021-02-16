Vail’s Grand Hyatt launches “Grand Gestures” initiative

The Grand Hyatt Vail has launched a “Grand Gestures” initiative to aid local nonprofits.

Special to the Daily

Grand Hyatt Vail has launched a “Grand Gestures” initiative this winter to raise awareness and funds for charitable causes within the Vail Valley whose fundraising efforts were disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grand Hyatt Vail’s winter Grand Gestures recipients include organizations supporting pediatric health, arts, culture, education and shelter, including Ski Fast Foundation, Vail Valley Foundation and Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley.

“We know that many of our local charities haven’t been able to fundraise in their traditional ways during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to partner with them to help raise funds to support our community,” Ashley Okamura, director of events for Grand Hyatt Vail, said.

The Grand Gestures initiative devotes a day of giving throughout the resort for each cause and features the following in an expansive setting primed for social distancing:

A percentage of proceeds from all food and beverage sales in the resort’s signature restaurant Gessner, Fireside Lounge, The Market and the al fresco Cascade Village Square including Gore Creek Kitchen, Bonfire and Ice Bar, private yurt reservations and service to outdoor fire pits.

Themed, complimentary al fresco ice skating in Cascade Village Square from 3 to 9 p.m.

A percentage of proceeds from resort retail shops including Venture Sports and The Spa at Grand Hyatt Vail.

A percentage of proceeds from local pop-up shops participating in Grand Gestures including clothing boutique Wild Heart Colorado, art by Agostina and more.

For more information, go to http://www.grandhyattvail.com or speak with a resort ambassador regarding the Grand Gestures initiative by calling 970-476-1234.