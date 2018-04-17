When goverments converge: Eagle County commissioner meet with White River National Forest rangers

EAGLE COUNTY — The White River National Forest is facing a number of too-much or too-little scenarios.

Too much maintenance, too little staffing. Too much wind, too little snow. Too many volunteers, too few supervisors.

Eagle Holy Cross District Ranger Aaron Mayville addressed this dichotomy with the Eagle County commissioners last week, discussing the summer water outlook, planned campground closures and other Forest Service issues that directly affect locals and visitors.

Fire outlook

Mayville launched his presentation with a topic that's generating lots of regional talk — the fire outlook for 2018.

"We are really heavily into monitoring right now," Mayville said.

Snow pack figures lagged behind the 30-year average for the 2017-18 ski season and as temperatures warm, locals are concerned about increased fire danger.

Mayville said it's still too early to make fire predictions. This spring could still see above average rainfall, for example.

"Snow pack is just one metric. It's an important one, but it is only one," Mayville said.

But Mayville is anticipating an early dry out and the Eagle Holy Cross District is staffed at its full level as summer approaches.

"There are no fire restrictions as of yet, but we are starting conversations," he said. "One way or another, we are prepared."

Campground closures

As its budget tightens, the Eagle Holy Cross District is considering the sustainability of its campground facilities.

"This is the year we are going to have to change some things, because of sustainability," Mayville said.

The local USFS office has opted to withdraw support services/maintenance at two of its campgrounds. At the Coffee Pot Campground, the USFS is pulling out services, including the restroom facilities, and converting the area to a "dispersed camping" site.

The White Owl Campground will also be closed, in large part because of concerns regarding a possible breach of a nearby dam.

"Those two campgrounds, in particular, get really low use," Mayville said."But it's not our favorite news to share when we have to pull back on services."

In the future such bad news could hit closer to home for Eagle area residents, Mayville noted. The Eagle-Holy Cross District is also looking at the long-term sustainability of the Yeoman Park and Fulford campgrounds.

While those facilities will be open this summer, their future is uncertain.

"We are trying to get creative about doing these things," Mayville said, noting the USFS is reaching out to Colorado Parks and Wildlife to see if the state agency can take over maintenance of the East Brush Creek area because it manages Sylvan Lake State Park along West Brush Creek.

As things stand now, the local USFS district has only one ranger tasked with overseeing all campground operations, Mayville said.

"Our economy here is recreation and tourism," said Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry. "It would be a huge loss to the county and the town of Eagle to lose those campgrounds."

She asked if the county or local municipalities would be allowed to supply funding for additional staff at the Eagle Holy Cross District. If so, then she proposed bringing the issue up at the next Eagle County mayor and manager meeting.

Ranger Brendan Kelly noted that the issue isn't as simple having people offer to help.

"We have a lot of requests for volunteer projects, but we don't always have the staff to manage that," he said.

Additional paid staff would bring an increased USFS presence to both campgrounds and dispersed camping locations, Mayville said.

"Do you see many people living in the forest as a housing solution?" asked Chandler-Henry.

"Yes, we do. We call it squatting," Mayville said. "It a problem for a whole host of reasons."

Those issues include fires, garbage and human waste, and Mayville said more USFS ranger patrols would be a big help in addressing forest squatting.

Berlaimont

A brief discussion of the controversial Berlaimont project concluded the Forest Service and Eagle County session.

Berlaimont Estates is a 680-acre parcel of private property surrounded by U.S. Forest Service lands, located north of Edwards and west of the Berry Creek drainage. Owners Petr Lukes and Jana Sobotova have proposed 19 units and nine accessory units on 35-acre or larger parcels in the area.

The proposed development is classified as a use by right under Colorado law. Residential lots that equal or exceed 35 acres in size are exempt from subdivision regulation and no public hearings about the land use part of the proposal were required.

But the location of the property has launched a public process through the U.S. Forest Service. Because Berlaimont is an in-holding, the developers must build an access road through USFS land. The road development requires an environmental impact statement from the Forest Service, as well as a formal determination regarding whether the proposed 19-unit residential area is a "reasonable" use.

Mayville noted the USFS has deemed the proposed use as reasonable.

"I acknowledge its not a very popular decision, and will continue not to be," he said. However, after extensive study, Mayville said the USFS believes its determination is the strongest action from a legal standpoint.

The comment period for the draft Berlaimont EIS recently concluded. Mayville said more than 700 comments were received and staff is now compiling the information.

One of the comment letters came from Eagle County. The commissioners said their letter was intended to address the social and environmental issues regarding the Berlaimont road.

"Whether people agree or disagree, we want to know what they think about this,' Mayville said. He noted the USFS plans to issue its final EIS and draft decision regarding Berlaimont this fall.