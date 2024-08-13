Work underway on Eagle’s new wastewater treatment facility solar array  

The Town of Eagle wastewater treatment facility is off U.S. Highway 6 on the west side of town.

Courtesy photo

Construction is underway on the town of Eagle’s new 749-kilowatt solar array at its Wastewater Treatment and Lower Basin Water Treatment Facilities.

The project is expected to offset 1,284,472 pounds of carbon emissions annually. This reduction is equivalent to removing 112 vehicles from the road or 56 homes from the power grid. The solar array will generate approximately 1,115,380 kilowatt-hours of energy annually.

Kira Koppel, the town’s sustainability specialist, says the treatment facilities consume the most energy among all town buildings. She noted the new solar array will allow most of the facilities’ electric needs to be generated or offset by a fully renewable source. While electricity from the grid and natural gas will provide the remaining facility needs, the array will establish a lasting, zero-emissions energy source.

In 2021, the Eagle Town Council set goals to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2028 for the town’s operations and by 2030 for the broader community. According to Koppel, the new solar array is just one of many projects the town is advancing to achieve these goals.

“This new solar array is a significant step forward in our commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions,” Koppel said. “By harnessing solar energy, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also setting a precedent for future sustainable initiatives.”

The town received a $750,000 grant from the Department of Local Affairs Energy Assistance fund for the project. The $3 million project is scheduled to be completed in October.



For more information, contact Koppel at 970-328-9658 or email kira.koppel@townofeagle.org .