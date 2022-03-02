Junior Pickleball Camps
Weekly pickleball camps offer kids the chance to learn how to play this fast-growing sport, which combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Vail Recreation District
Ages
7-17
Location
Golden Peak Pickleball Center, 461 Vail Valley Drive, Vail
Dates
6/13/22 – 8/11/22
Number of sessions: 9
Cost
$180 per session (scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone: 970-390-2952
Email: pickleball@vailrec.com
Website: vailrec.com
