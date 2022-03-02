 Junior Pickleball Camps | VailDaily.com
Junior Pickleball Camps

Weekly pickleball camps offer kids the chance to learn how to play this fast-growing sport, which combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Vail Recreation District

Ages

7-17

Location

Golden Peak Pickleball Center, 461 Vail Valley Drive, Vail

Dates

6/13/22 – 8/11/22

Number of sessions: 9

Cost

$180 per session (scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-390-2952

Email: pickleball@vailrec.com

Website: vailrec.com

