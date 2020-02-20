Dillon Gregory Block, 1992-2020

Dillon Gregory Block



Dillon Gregory Block’s family and friends describe him as kind, thoughtful, caring, funny, hardworking and loving. He died too soon, at age 27, on Feb. 15, 2020.

Dillon was born in Grand Junction on April 28, 1992. When he was in elementary school, his family moved to Eagle County and he embraced the area’s outdoors lifestyle. His mother, Tess Werner, said he started dirt biking and snowmobiling when he was just 7 years old.

“The last time he took me dirt biking was in 2012, and at one point my bike went one way, and I went the other,” Werner said. Dillon told his mom she wasn’t young any longer and he didn’t want her to get hurt trying to keep up with him.

Dillon graduated from Eagle Valley High School, where he loved his auto shop classes, in 2010. His teacher Jay Taylor helped him discover his dream career. His mother decided to leave the valley following his graduation, but Taylor helped Dillon find a job at Integra so he could remain in the valley.

It says a lot about Dillon’s responsible nature that when she moved away, his mother left her teenage son to live alone at the family house until it sold. When he was just 24 years old, Dillon purchased his own home in the valley.

Dillon eventually went to work for Eagle County, and he was recently promoted to the position of fleet supervisor. He was very dedicated to his job, and his coworkers were truly his second family. Dillon could often be found at the county shop after hours, and he was often on call if his coworkers needed help

As she looked through photos of Dillon this week, his girlfriend, Abbe Batten, said in every photo she has, Dillon is outside. She said he loved outdoor activities and that snowbiking was his latest passion. Dillon and his good friend and riding buddy Pollo Almanza were snowbiking when they died in an avalanche in the Muddy Pass area last weekend.

His friends and family remember Dillon’s generous nature and how much he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. His sister Krystle described him as private and compassionate. When he first met people, he was naturally shy. But once he knew someone, that dropped away. They noted that someone recently said he was the kind of person who could give you the shirt off his back, saying that when it came to Dillon, that statement was definitely true.

Dillon is survived by his mother, Teresa A. Werner, of Montrose; sister, Krystle N. Block, of Las Vegas; brother Aaron Taber of Denver; brother Robert (Rose) Taber of Las Vegas, Nevada; nephews Dominic Block, Michael DuPont, Joseph Taber and Robert Taber; nieces Krystyna Manzanarez and Alexandra Taber; girlfriend Abbe Batten; his beloved dog Aspen; and many friends.

The Block family has donated Dillon’s tools to the EVHS auto shop program. “He will always be part of Eagle Valley,” said his mom. EVHS also plans a memorial to Dillon at its auto shop building. Memorial contributions can be made to the Pollo and Dillon GoFundMe page.

Visitation is planned for 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Kent Funeral Home in Gypsum. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Calvary Christian Fellowship in Gypsum.

A celebration of life for both Dillon and Pollo is planned for 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Eagle Valley High School. A time of remembrance is planned for 4:30 p.m., followed by a community meal. The main dish will be provided, and attendees can bring side dishes to share.