Fourth of July: What to know for Independence Day 2020 with COVID-19 restrictions

Fourth of July is easily one of, if not the busiest time of the year in Vail. But the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt on life as we know it, and here is no different. Events have been canceled and social distancing protocols are the reason why: the pandemic doesn’t take vacations. Fortunately, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy Independence Day while still respecting boundaries and local public health guidelines.

Here’s what you need to know about Fourth of July in Vail this year.

Dining

Up the Creek is open Thursdays-Mondays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Chose from table service in the dining room, the deck or bring a blanket and picnic along Gore Creek.

Photo courtesy of Up the Creek

Restaurant reservations are filling up fast, so make them sooner rather than later. Remember that inside dining is at 50% capacity, so it’s extra important to act fast.

Many restaurants are also saving outside seating for first-come-first-serve diners. Many patios fill up by 6 p.m., so getting in early is advisable.

Remember that many Vail Village restaurants are still offering take out, so if you’re unable to get a table, order your food and take it to a picnic table or park for dinner. The best spot within walking distance of Vail Village is Ford Park, but if you’re able to drive, check out some of the other spots: Donovan Park is another good option.

Support Local Journalism Donate



To check on restaurant opening policies, flip through the paper to the Open for Business section, or visit the listings online at vaildaily.com/secondstreetapp.com/Community-Bulletin-Board/.

Events

Many events have been canceled due to COVID-19 gathering size restrictions and local public health guidelines. Remember that in addition to these events, which will likely still host many people even with social distancing, restaurants like Pepi’s and Red Lion have brought back regular live music performers in the afternoons and evenings.

All attendees should maintain best social distancing practices and follow Eagle County’s Five Commandments of Containment, which are:

I will maintain six feet of physical distance.

I will wash my hands often.

I will cover my face in public.

I will stay home when I am sick.

I will get tested immediately if I have symptoms.

Friday Afternoon Club (F.A.C.) at Beaver Creek

Date: Friday, July 3, 3 to 5 p.m.

Location: Beaver Creek Ice Rink

New this year:

The resort will host all events in the ice rink so organizers can monitor gathering sizes, social distancing and maintain local public health orders. Guests should maintain 6 feet of distance between themselves and other parties, wash hands frequently, stay home if sick and wear masks.

Silent Disco

Date: Friday, July 3, 5 to 8 p.m.

Location: Beaver Creek Ice Rink

New this year:

The resort will host all events in the ice rink so organizers can monitor gathering sizes, social distancing and maintain local public health orders. Guests should maintain 6 feet of distance between themselves and other parties, wash hands frequently, stay home if sick and wear masks.

Dynafit Vail Hill Climb

This year, runners in the Vail Hill Climb will have to decend too, since the gondola is still closed.

Jessie Klehfoth | Special to the Daily

Date: Saturday, July 4, 7 a.m. Additional events throughout the summer as well.

Location: Start line at Gore Drive near Checkpoint Charlie in Vail Village

New this year:

No day-of registration is available. Sign up in advance at vailrec.com. Bib pickup is from 3 to 6 p.m. in Vail Mountain Haus on Friday, July 3.

Spectators and race runners should social distance and organizers said that there will be no gondola access for spectators, or for trail runners, they will be running the decent as well. Racers will receive details about COVID-19 compliance and Eagle County public health prior to their designated start time.

Minturn Market

The oldest farmer’s market in the Vail Valley started in Minturn. This year, the market will focus on local vendors.

Max Phannensteel | Special to the Daily

Date: Saturdays, starting July 4, through Sept. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Main Street, Minturn

New this year:

This year’s market will be slightly scaled back to focus on local vendors and artisans. Please adhere to the following guidelines.

If you are ill, do not enter the market.

Sanitize your hands on entering and leaving the market.

Do not linger or socialize in the market area and maintain social distancing.

Face coverings are strongly recommended.

Vendors will serve you: do not handle products until paid or until given the okay to do so.

When possible, pay by card or use exact change.

Edwards Corner Farmer’s Market

Date: Saturdays, starting July 4, through Sept. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Edwards Corner

New this year:

Market coordinators will be enforcing the following rules to maintain shopper safety.

Please wear a mask.

Please keep 6 feet of distance between you and others.

One-way traffic thru the market: no exceptions.

Shop in as small of groups as possible.

Vail America Days

The Vail America Days Parade usually attracts 25,000 to 40,000 spectators every July Fourth, which is why the parade has been reimagined as a exhibition.

Townsend Bessent | EVV file photo

Date: Saturday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 9:45 to 9:55 p.m.

Location: Vail Village and Lionshead Village

New this year:

The parade has been modified from a traditional format. Instead, floats will be displayed around Vail Village and Lionshead as exhibits, which guests can admire at their leisure while maintaining social distancing. Floats reflect the theme “Stronger together,” and will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be about 30 displays in total.

The fireworks display will be only 10 minutes long and starts at 9:45 p.m. Guests are reminded that they are able to watch from socially-distant locations. The Town of Vail recommends watching from your lodging, from a vehicle parked on Frontage Road, from adjacent neighborhoods and more.

Silent Disco

Date: Saturday, July 4, 5 to 8 p.m.

Location: Beaver Creek Ice Rink

New this year:

The resort will host all events in the ice rink so organizers can monitor gathering sizes, social distancing and maintain local public health orders. Guests should maintain 6 feet of distance between themselves and other parties, wash hands frequently, stay home if sick and wear masks.

Vail Farmer’s Market and Art Show

The Vail Farmers Market & Art Show take place on Sundays through Oct. 4 and is a great place to find local food. Entrance will be based on a free ticketing system this year, to provide for social distancing.

Max Phannenstiel | Daily file photo

Date: Sundays, starting July 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Vail Village

New this year:

Entrance will be based on free ticketing: to reserve a time slot, visit vailfarmersmarket.com.

Organizers stated: “Guests are required to wear a mask and follow the hand sanitizing guidelines before entering vendor tents. Physical distancing at the market and the farm to table dinners is mandatory.”

Limit touching items until purchased, and it’s recommended to leave pets at home.

The first two weeks of the market were conducted virtually, and shoppers are still able to shop online and select home delivery or curbside pickup.

Farm To Table dinners, happening July 10, July 21, Aug. 7, and Aug. 21, have limited tickets available to account for social distancing, so reserve soon as these events will sell out.

Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures

Date: Sunday, July 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Beaver Creek Ice Rink

New this year:

The resort will host all events in the ice rink so organizers can monitor gathering sizes, social distancing and maintain local public health orders. Guests should maintain 6 feet of distance between themselves and other parties, wash hands frequently, stay home if sick and wear masks.

Helmut Fricker Performs

Date: Sunday, July 5, 1 to 3 p.m.

Location: Beaver Creek Ice Rink

New this year:

Enjoy traditional Bavarian music from one of Eagle Valley’s favorite performers.

The resort will host all events in the ice rink so organizers can monitor gathering sizes, social distancing and maintain local public health orders. Guests should maintain 6 feet of distance between themselves and other parties, wash hands frequently, stay home if sick and wear masks.

SunsetLIVE! Featuring Jen Mack

Date: Sunday, July 5, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Nottingham Park Stage, Avon

Free, casual musical performances from local Eagle County artists will continue throughout the summer.