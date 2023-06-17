Gypsum approves 20 new homes for Buckhorn Valley neighborhood

A photo of a home in Phase 6 the Buckhorn Valley neighborhood in Gypsum. The Gypsum Town Council, on Tuesday, approved a Phase 7 for the neighborhood, which will add 20 new homes of similar size.

Courtesy image

The Gypsum Town Council on Tuesday approved the development of 20 new homes in the town’s Buckhorn Valley neighborhood.

The homes will be built by Mountain Valley Homes and will be located on the west end of the Buckhorn Valley subdivision on Blackhawk Road.

The Buckhorn Valley neighborhood is located south of Cooley Mesa Road near the Eagle County Regional Airport. The new development is phase 7 of the Buckhorn Valley planned unit development.

Brad Hagedorn with Mountain Valley Homes told the council on Tuesday that Phase 6 of Buckhorn Valley was recently completed, adding 17 homes to the neighborhood,

“One thing we’re very proud of is that almost all of our buyers are owner occupants — they’re Gypsum residents,” Hagedorn told the council. “In Phase 6, only a single home was purchased by an investor; all other 16 are primary residents living in those homes.”

Hagedorn said a lot of the buyers were first-time homebuyers, as well.

“Fifty percent (of buyers) in Phase 6 had not owned a home before,” Hagedorn said. “And so we had the pleasure of walking them through that process and getting them to own their first home.”

Hagedorn said the homes in Phase 7 will look a lot like the homes in Phase 6. Mountain Valley Homes also built all the units in Phase 6. The homes will be part of the Buckhorn Valley metropolitan district, which supplies irrigation water for the homes.

The homes will be built using modular components constructed outside of Eagle County, but outside of those components, every subcontractor aiding the development of the homes will be hired from within the county, Hagedorn said.

“We’ve used the same concrete sub in the valley … for 7 years; same electrician … all of our trades except the modular boxes are here in the valley,” he said.

The new development received unanimous approval from the Gypsum Town Council.