World famous DJs, free drinks, Grammy-award winning music and more this weekend in the Vail Valley

Avanti Food & Beverage’s grand opening party at Golden Peak

Avanti Food & Beverage has been open for a little over a month at the Golden Peak base area and now it’s time to celebrate. The food collective — which has taken over the former Larkspur Restaurant space and offers five different food concepts under one roof — will host two days of grand opening festivities.

“It’s been an incredible start for us here in Vail and the support from the community has been amazing,” said Hayley Edmisten, director of marketing for Avanti Food & Beverage.

Enjoy lunch or après ski with DJ duo DJ Bowie Jane and Kendoll from 1-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Australian-born DJ Bowie Jane has spent countless weeks on the Billboard charts in the U.S. and the U.K., while Kendoll — from Seattle, Washington — recently performed at the X-Games in Aspen earlier this month. The music will continue into the night with DJ Cold Case on Friday and DJ idsquared on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. both nights.

Avanti has teamed up with a ton of sponsors such as High Noon, Kettle One Vodka, O’Dell Brewing Co., and Montucky Cold Snacks Lager. Look for their folks going around and handing out drinks and doing giveaways or stop by their tent and say hello and grab some swag. Pink Whitney Vodka and Suerte Tequila will be hosting shot ski shots.

“The grand opening party is our way of saying thank you and celebrating this milestone with everyone!” Edmisten said. Follow Avanti on AvantiFandB.com and on its social media channels for other fun events coming up this season.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Southern rock, bluegrass and comedy at the Vilar Performing Arts Center

JJ Grey & Mofro: Olustee Tour

Take a trip south for some swamp funk and Memphis soul as JJ Grey & Mofro take the stage on Friday night at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. The Olustee Tour celebrates Grey’s tenth album, and the first in eight years. You know the Vilar Center expects it to be a party when they announce that the orchestra pit will be open for dancing. A limited number of tickets were available at press time, so don’t delay and check out the VIP ticket options if you want to meet the band.

Steep Canyon Rangers with Peter Rowan

The Steep Canyon Rangers will play with Peter Rowan at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Saturday night. Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy image

We move from Southern rock and soul on Friday to bluegrass music on Saturday with Steep Canyon Rangers with Peter Rowan. The award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers have played in the Vail Valley before; maybe you saw them when Steve Martin, who is quite the banjo player himself, joined them on the Ford Amphitheater stage a few years back. Peter Rowan is a cult figure in the progressive bluegrass world and together he and the Steep Canyon Rangers will play songs from Rowan’s work with Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys and Steep Canyon Rangers’ original music. The orchestra pit will be open for this lively show, too, so wear your dancing boots.

Comedy with Brian Regan

After two nights of concerts, the Vilar Performing Arts Center will offer up laughter during its comedy series and invites Brian Regan back on stage on Sunday night at 7 p.m. Regan has been a crowd favorite at the Vilar Performing Arts Center during his 30 years of touring. “Entertainment Weekly” magazine calls Regan “your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.”

For tickets to any of the shows this weekend go to VilarPAC.org or call the box office at 970-845-8497.

40 oz. to Freedom at Shakedown Bar Vail

Sublime tribute band 40 oz. to Freedom plays at Shakedown Bar Vail on Sunday night. 40 oz. to Freedom/Courtesy photo

The timeless tunes of 90s ska, punk and reggae group Sublime can be heard at Shakedown Bar Vail this weekend when 40 oz. to Freedom takes the stage on Sunday night.

Dane Scott is the lead singer and guitar player of 40 oz. to Freedom, which is now based out of Denver. Scott believes the appeal of Sublime is due to the fact that the music is timeless.

“I can’t tell you how many people talk about the nostalgia it provides,” Scott said. “Their music’s had the ability to stand up and stay relevant in a world where pop music has been led astray, it’s impressive.”

More information can be found at ShakedownBarVail.com . Scott said although they play Sublime songs, they don’t play it song for song and note for note.

“We have extended jams and multiple segues from song to song. Doing it this way helps me stay true to me when I’m playing someone else’s music, and I truly believe that Bradley Nowell (Sublime’s front man who passed away in 1996) would appreciate that,” Scott said. I’m happy to continue providing an exciting live experience for Sublime’s fans.”

BAR27 Takeover at Chasing Rabbits

Mexico’s Bar27 will be doing a takeover at Chasing Rabbits on Sunday night featuring Beats with BonHaus and hosted by American actor and musician Drake Bell. Chasing Rabbits/Courtesy image

This Sunday, one of the most famous nightclubs in Mexico, Bar27 , is doing a takeover at Chasing Rabbits in Vail Village. Much like in its home country, Bar27 will bring a vibrant atmosphere and maybe even its world-famous show shots. You’ll also find Beats by BonHaus, a DJ and producer from Mexico who does several collaborations with Bar27.

Sunday night’s event will be hosted by Drake Bell, an American actor and singer. Bell, who you may recognize from Nickelodeon, “Home Improvement” and the “Ultimate Spider-Man” series, will be your host at the Bar27 event. Tickets can be purchased at ChasingRabbitsVail.com .

Meet real night owls at Vail Public Library

Anne Price, president of the Raptor Education Foundation, holds a short-eared owl as she addresses a crowd on Jan. 24 at the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The 18th annual Vail Winterfest – Night Owls ice sculptures are still being displayed along Gore Creek and this Friday you can stop by the Vail Public Library to see real raptors of the night. The town of Vail’s Sustainability Department has teamed up with Nature’s Educators to provide an interactive afternoon between 3-6 p.m. on Friday. There will be a presentation at 4 p.m. For more information, go to ArtInVail.com .